Brett Lauderdale Says GCW Yearly Pass Is Coming Soon

In a post on Twitter, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale said that a yearly pass for the promotion on FITE is coming soon. GCW events typically run for $14.99 each on the service, outside of bundles when they have multiple events in a week.

When asked about the possibility of a yearly pass, Lauderdale wrote: “This is coming soon. Very soon. I know ive been saying it for a while now, but hang in there a little longer and i promise it will be worth it…”