Brett Lauderdale Says GCW Yearly Pass Is Coming Soon
August 27, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale said that a yearly pass for the promotion on FITE is coming soon. GCW events typically run for $14.99 each on the service, outside of bundles when they have multiple events in a week.
When asked about the possibility of a yearly pass, Lauderdale wrote: “This is coming soon. Very soon. I know ive been saying it for a while now, but hang in there a little longer and i promise it will be worth it…”
This is coming soon. Very soon.
I know ive been saying it for a while now, but hang in there a little longer and i promise it will be worth it… https://t.co/VaO0AW2vcG
— brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) August 27, 2022
