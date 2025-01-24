Brett Lauderdale Believes Tom Pestock Will Appear In GCW Outside Of Bloodsport

Brett Lauderdale thinks that GCW fans will see Tom Pestock, the former Baron Corbin, in GCW at some point beyond his Bloodsport match with Josh Barnett. Pestrock faced Barnett at The People vs. GCW under Bloodsport rules and Lauderdale weighed in on Pestock potentially doing other matches with the promotion on Game Changer Weekly.

“I think so,” Lauderdale said of a possible Pestock appearance in GCW (per Fightful). “I know he really enjoyed his experience. I think he’s interested in doing more. I think he’s got some options right now that he wants to weigh and take his time in figuring out. I don’t think he wants to rush into anything. But I do know that he very much loves wrestling. He’s definitely passionate about it, which I think a lot of people didn’t know that, and they may have kind of learned a little bit this past weekend, and I think they’ll start to learn as they more and more of him.”

He continued, “But I think that the public perception of him as Baron Corbin in the WWE is different than the real Tom, and I know that he’s eager to show that. I’ll be honest, even I was unsure until I spoke to him. But no, he was very appreciative of the opportunity and very complimentary in speaking to him after the fact. Both publicly and privately, he was very complimentary.”

Pestock has not, as of now, been announced for any upcoming GCW events.