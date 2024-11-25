Brett Lauderdale Says WWE ID Program Hasn’t Changed Anything Yet, Unsure of Long-Term Implications

In an interview with Business of the Business (via Fightful), GCW owner Brett Lauderdale spoke about the impact of the WWE ID program on his promotion, as well as long-term implications for the independent scene. The program has WWE select ‘prospects’ from the independent scene, who could be signed to WWE later on.

Lauderdale said: “Not changing anything yet. I don’t know of any impact yet. I think we’re all still figuring out what it is. Even people who are part of it, they’re still trying to figure out exactly what it is. It seems like a positive thing, based on the parameters, guidelines, and explanation of what it is. It seems to be helpful for wrestlers. There are not guidelines or restrictions when you work with WWE ID talent. Is that going to be the same forever? I don’t know. That’s the word right now. Until I see otherwise, I have no reason to think that’s going to change.“