Brett Wayne Sawyer Passes Away At 68

In a post on Twitter, Bobby Fulton revealed that Brett Wayne Sawyer, wrestler and brother of Buzz Sawyer, passed away at the age of 68.

He wrote: “I’m truly saddened to hear of the passing of Brett Wayne Sawyer! He was the brother of Mad Dog Buzz Sawyer, although both are gone the stories will forever live on. My thoughts and prayers go out for his family, friends and fans during this difficult time!”

‘Hacksaw’ Brett Sawyer, whose real last name was Woyan, was trained by his brother. The two teamed up in Pacific Northeast Wrestling in the 1970s and early 80s. He held the Pacific Northwest title four times and the tag team titles several times. The two also wrestled for Georgia Championship Wrestling, Jim Crockett Promotions and New Japan Pro Wrestling. He teamed with Jim Backlund (Jimmy Del Rey) as The Playboys in Championship Wrestling from Florida and Chicky Starr in Southwest Championship Wrestling. He also wrestled for Central States Wrestling Championship. His last match was in 1998, although he had been making appearances at conventions recently.

