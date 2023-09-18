Brian Cage Recalls Talking With Aaron Rodgers About Wrestling In School

Brian Cage was a classmate of NFL star Aaron Rodgers, and he recently recalled talking with Rodgers about wrestling in school. The two graduated from Pleasant Valley High School in the same year, and Cage talked about Rodgers on the latest episode of Hey! (EW) where he was appearing alongside the rest of the Mogul Assembly.

“You know what’s so cool about him? He was a really cool guy,” Cage said (per Fightful). “Everyone, that was the Attitude Era, everyone watched wrestling, doesn’t matter how much they said they didn’t watch wrestling. Everyone watched wrestling.”

He continued, “Him, still a high school quarterback, popular guy, he never faded once. He knew I was a huge wrestling fan, so math class, we would always talk. ‘Man, you watch Raw last night? You watch Nitro?’ He knew,” Cage said.