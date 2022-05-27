Brian Cage Reportedly Backstage At This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Brian Cage hasn’t been on AEW TV in a while, but he was reportedly backstage at this week’s Dynamite. Fightful Select reports that Cage, who last appeared at ROH Supercard of Honor where he joined Tully Blanchard’s stable, was at Wednesday’s taping.

Cage’s contract option was picked up earlier this year, though he hasn’t been on AEW TV since the fall and hadn’t been at most tapings this year.