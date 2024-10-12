wrestling / News
Brian Cage Becomes ROH TV Champion at AEW WrestleDream: Zero Hour
The ROH World Television title has changed hands at AEW WrestleDream: Zero Hour, as Brian Cage defeated Atlantis Jr. Cage escaped a pinfall attempt from Atlantis late in the match, hit a lariat and then a Drill Claw to get the win.
This is Cage’s first recognized singles championship in either ROH or AEW, although he’s held the FTW title and ROH Six-Man Tag Team Title. It ends Atlantis Jr’s reign at 106 days, after he won the belt at CMLL Super Viernes on June 28.
HERE WE GO! The #ROH World TV Title is on the line with the challenger Brian Cage looking to capture his first #ROH singles gold!
WATCH #AEWWrestleDream Zero Hour NOW!
📺 https://t.co/BCsZZtgKz5@briancagegmsi | #AtlantisJr pic.twitter.com/5Guwc5sBD1
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 12, 2024
Will Atlantis Jr. leave Tacoma STILL the #ROH World TV Champion?
WATCH #AEWWrestleDream Zero Hour NOW!
📺 https://t.co/BCsZZtgKz5@briancagegmsi | #AtlantisJr pic.twitter.com/jqh5LI0YeN
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 12, 2024
Atlantis Jr. takes flight!
WATCH #AEWWrestleDream Zero Hour NOW!
📺 https://t.co/BCsZZtgKz5@briancagegmsi | #AtlantisJr pic.twitter.com/VOH5FRDnGG
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 12, 2024
PURE STRENGTH on display by the challenger Brian Cage!
WATCH #AEWWrestleDream Zero Hour NOW!
📺 https://t.co/BCsZZtgKz5@briancagegmsi | #AtlantisJr pic.twitter.com/l1ioTI3xIP
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 12, 2024
CLOSE 2 count by Atlantis Jr.
WATCH #AEWWrestleDream Zero Hour NOW!
📺 https://t.co/BCsZZtgKz5@briancagegmsi | #AtlantisJr pic.twitter.com/aE1WsZuPna
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 12, 2024
He has done it! 'The Machine' Brian Cage is the NEW #ROH World TV Champion!
WATCH #AEWWrestleDream Zero Hour NOW!
📺 https://t.co/BCsZZtgKz5@briancagegmsi pic.twitter.com/OW5qo0M7Al
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 12, 2024
#ANDNEW #ROH World Television Champion ‘The Machine’ @briancagegmsi pic.twitter.com/8sHIPMUSa5
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 12, 2024