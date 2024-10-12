Brian Cage Becomes ROH TV Champion at AEW WrestleDream: Zero Hour

The ROH World Television title has changed hands at AEW WrestleDream: Zero Hour, as Brian Cage defeated Atlantis Jr. Cage escaped a pinfall attempt from Atlantis late in the match, hit a lariat and then a Drill Claw to get the win.

This is Cage’s first recognized singles championship in either ROH or AEW, although he’s held the FTW title and ROH Six-Man Tag Team Title. It ends Atlantis Jr’s reign at 106 days, after he won the belt at CMLL Super Viernes on June 28.

