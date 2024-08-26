Brian Cage Comments On His and Sammy Guevara’s Wolverine Gear At All In

Brian Cage and Sammy Guevara were a matching pair on opposite teams in Wolverine-inspired gear at All In, and Cage took to Twitter to comment on the matter. Cage and Guevara were part of a 10-man tag team match on the Zero Hour pre-show, and both wore gear inspired by the X-Men icon’s appearance in Deadpool And Wolverine during the match.

Cage, who has been nicknamed the “Swolverine,” posted a video to Twitter on Monday where he noted that he’s been wearing Logan-inspired gear for a long time and had Wolverine-inspired moves. He showed off his Wolverine-inspired custom sneakers and said, “I ain’t ripping off nobody, I be getting ripped off. Of course, who better? Sammy Guevara, he’s the Wish Wolverine. I’m the real Wolverine. I’m post-Weapon X program, Sammy Guevara’s 1800s James Howlett.”