Brian Cage Criticizes AEW Fyter Fest Night One Poster

Brian Cage has seen the poster for AEW Fyter Fest night one, and he’s not pleased he’s been left off. Cage is set to defend the FTW Championship against Rickey Starks on Wednesday’s show but noticed that his match is the only one not showed on the poster, so he took to Twitter to call it out. You can see his post below, in which he writes:

“@starkmanjones vs. Cage — only match announced and can’t get on poster after selling out. Ricky’s hometown, and Austin is the wrestling tent that I built. #WrestleCircus”