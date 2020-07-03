Brian Cage Reveals How Many Eggs He Eats & How Many Calories He Consumes Every Day

On the latest edition of AEW Unrestricted, Brian Cage discussed how much he eats each day, saying that he eats six whole eggs and 22-24 egg whites per day, and averages around 4000 calories per day. Highlights are below.

On how much he eats every day: “I’m going to use today. I woke up, I had six whole eggs, and I have about 10 to a dozen egg whites, and then a cup of oatmeal. Six whole eggs is roughly 36 grams of proteins, and then 10 to 12, depending on how hungry I am, that’s roughly 3.5 grams of protein per egg, so that’s another 35-40, so that comes down to, I always try to get at least 60 grams of protein per meal. That’s how I break it down, if you want all the details about how much I eat. Then I eat a cup of oatmeal. Then I usually wait two hours. So today it’s been about two hours. I went to go tan, then right after I tanned, I went to the gym. I did back today. I worked out for about 90 minutes or so. Then I did 40 minutes on the stair master. Then I came here. Then I ate about 10 ounces of chicken, and some rice. Then I got a knock on the door, and my friend had sent me a tray of cookies, because I don’t know why, I love sweets.”

“I have 10 ounces of ground beef, cooked, waiting ready for me, and I got chicken defrosted, so those are the next two meals, and then I’ll eat about a dozen egg whites again before I go to bed.”

On how many calories he eats per day: “Probably I average around 4000. There will be some higher cheat days and there are some days I’ll eat a little less, but probably on the average shoot for about 4000. It takes twice as much to gain though, and half as much to maintain.”

