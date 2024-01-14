wrestling / News
Brian Cage & Gates of Agony Retain ROH Six-Man Titles, Challenge Bullet Club Gold on AEW Collision
Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony are still the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions after retaining the titles on AEW Collision. The trio defeated Lance Archer and the Righteous to keep the belts. After the match, Prince Nana challenged Bullet Club Gold for a future title match. Later in the show, the challenge was accepted. The match takes place on Wednesday’s Dynamite.
Mogul Embassy have been the champions for 74 days and are in their second reign. They won the belts on Dynamite on November 1, 2023.
