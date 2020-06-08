Brian Cage & Lacey Evans Take Shots At Each Other, Flip Gordon Gets Involved

Brian Cage and Lacey Evans got into a bit of an exchange on Twitter today over a move they share — the moonsault. The exchange started when Cage tweeted a clip of him doing the moonsault, only to have a fan ask why he is stealing the move from Lacey Evans.

Cage responded by saying that he “was doing it before she new wwf was wwe now.” He then deleted that tweet.

Evans responded, correcting his spelling, claiming she doesn’t know who he is, and that she does the move better than him.

“*knew.

And I don’t *know who you are…. ya nasty. I’m 4 year in the game and doing *it better than *you.

Don’t make me lose my manners sweetheart. 💅👒 #WWE #AsYouWere”

Cage then responded, saying he did the move years before she started doing it and doubling down that he doesn’t think she knew WWF was WWE then.

“There you go sweetheart @LaceyEvansWWE I wasn’t going to edit and even almost paid you a compliment. Until I read the rest of your tweet. And my stance remains the same. Still did it years before you(your 4 years in the biz) and I’m also sure you didn’t KNOW it was WWE then😘”

Evans then responded, saying: “Almost doesn’t count. Compliment me…. or get out of my mentions ya nasty. #WWE #BlessHisHeart #NothingButANasty”

Flip Gordon then got involved, saying that WWE wrestlers think they own every move: “Don’t you know these WWE peeps come up and own every move ever done!? 😂”

Brian Cage responded to Gordon, saying many others have done the move including Kevin Owens and Marc Mero: “My bad. I mean I’m pretty sure it’s a turnaround moonsault many have done and it’s not my move. And just for knowledge @FightOwensFight did it before her in wwe(and outside) and @MarcMero did it and it was called a “MeroSault” So if its anyones move.”

Lacey Evans then laughed at how they are fighting over who created a move: “Listening to random nasties fight over Who CrEatdEd a move I never claimed to own. Hee heee got em.Nail polishWoman’s hat☕ #Looorrrdddd #BlessTheirHearts”

“Looorrrdddd. What should I call this “never been done like me” maneuver? Since im getting panties in a bunch and feathers ruffled. 💅👒 #WWE”

“I’m new to this biz…..what do they call these….🤔

mArkS. 💅👒☕”

