Various News: Brian Cage Likes Working the X Division Style, Impact Wrestling Puts Out Fan Survey

– AMBY recently interviewed Brian Cage, who spoke about working the X Division in Impact Wrestling. Below is an excerpt and a video of the interview.

Brian Cage stated, “I love working with X Division style guys and that doesn’t always mean ‘small’ guys – but a lot of the guys are usually smaller – but just that style. I fit in well with it. I think that people forget that it’s not a weight class, it’s a style, Samoa Joe was champion.”

– Impact Wrestling sent out fan survey for this week’s Impact: Under Pressure show. You can check out the link to take the survey released on Twitter below.