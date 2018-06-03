wrestling / News
Various News: Brian Cage Likes Working the X Division Style, Impact Wrestling Puts Out Fan Survey
– AMBY recently interviewed Brian Cage, who spoke about working the X Division in Impact Wrestling. Below is an excerpt and a video of the interview.
Brian Cage stated, “I love working with X Division style guys and that doesn’t always mean ‘small’ guys – but a lot of the guys are usually smaller – but just that style. I fit in well with it. I think that people forget that it’s not a weight class, it’s a style, Samoa Joe was champion.”
– Impact Wrestling sent out fan survey for this week’s Impact: Under Pressure show. You can check out the link to take the survey released on Twitter below.
Let us know what you thought of Under Pressure by filling out this quick survey. https://t.co/aPT96cIxHw
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 2, 2018