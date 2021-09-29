Brian Cage Loves the Atmosphere in AEW, Talks Company’s Creative Process

Brian Cage recently discussed the atmosphere in AEW and the company’s creative process, praising Tony Khan for being easy to get ahold of. Cage was a guest on Dan Severn and Don Frye’s Toxic Masculinity Podcast in an episode recorded before All Out and discussed the creative process and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On the creative process in AEW: “Creative team? No, it’s just Tony. Tony Khan, who owns (AEW), he does so much anyway, it’s literally just all him. He’ll have some help or input from other guys, some of the EVPs who helped start it like the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Cody Rhodes; they kind of help do their own stuff, but Tony pretty much has the final and only say on the majority of the entire product, which is a little nuts. I do think that it could benefit with some of the people helping out on that.”

On having a direct line to talk with Khan: “The overall treatment and atmosphere for exceeds, not just WWE, but any place I’ve been. Almost any time I’ve texted Tony, he’s texted me right back. He always listens to my ideas. They don’t always happen, but he takes them into consideration, sometimes they do happy or partially happen. Anytime I need to get on a phone call or am like, ‘Hey, can we chat?’ ‘Yeah, call me tomorrow.’ The fact that we have such easy and direct — at least I’ve been able to have easy and direct access, which has been incredible. I know that would never happen elsewhere.”

Cage has since taken to Twitter to clarify his comments about Khan being in charge of the whole creative process, writing:

“Really. F**king news articles trying to paint me saying something negative when I said nothing but positive. Read the transcript or listen to the podcast. I said its ‘nuts’ that TK takes on all that responsibility when he has so many other responsibilities. He could benefit from sharing some responsibility as in it’d take some weight off his shoulders, smh. I get enjoying it and wanting to over see everything, it’s just a lot of work for any one person, without other obligation on top of it. But didn’t say anything negative. Damn.”