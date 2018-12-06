Various News: Brian Cage & Melissa Santos Are Engaged, Aiden English Teases a Move to WWE 205 Live, XFL Posts New Updates

– Brian Cage has proposed to his longtime girlfriend and Lucha Underground ring announcer Melissa Santos last night. This was the official engagement as Cage explains that he proposed before Santos became pregnant and gave birth to their daughter…

Little video of the official public proposal last night @BarWrestling

(originally done before melissa was pregnant but was never announced or celebrated untill now https://t.co/E0AZvg2led — Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) December 6, 2018

I said yes Officially, to that big booty father of my child. 😋 Baby daddy wins. Love wins. https://t.co/xWLwkZNESP — Melissa Santos (@ThisIsMelSantos) December 6, 2018

– Aiden English responded to a post on Twitter, teasing a move to 205 Live…

– The XFL website have job postings for Team Presidents for each of the newly named XFL teams as well as Team Directors for Communication and Media Relations. The XFL Twitter also posted the following updates…

While our business operations team was busy preparing for tomorrow’s big press conference, our football ops staff was on the field for the first time this afternoon, testing potential rule changes, looking ahead to #XFL2020. pic.twitter.com/nNVRU33Bj7 — XFL (@xfl2020) December 5, 2018

The #XFL has partnered with the @NJCAA to put its theories into practice over three days in Mississippi, with the goals of speeding up the game and creating more rhythm, while focusing on safety in a traditional football setting. pic.twitter.com/4Ip6QoTDTt — XFL (@xfl2020) December 5, 2018

New Sr. VP of Football Operations Doug Whaley shares his thoughts on Day 1 of the #XFL’s football rules testing with the @NJCAA. pic.twitter.com/b7F4dxp00l — XFL (@xfl2020) December 5, 2018

Why is the #XFL reimagining the traditional kickoff? Director of Football Operations Sam Schwartzstein discusses the league’s on-going testing with @NJCAA in Mississippi. 👟🏈 pic.twitter.com/erfFjkmbN5 — XFL (@xfl2020) December 5, 2018

Meanwhile in Mississippi, our “theories testing” in partnership with @NJCAA continued this afternoon, as we look to reimagine the game of football. #XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/okyn2bG3eP — XFL (@xfl2020) December 5, 2018

Theories tested today focused on the two-minute drill, new lineman rules and tiered point-after conversions that would eliminate the extra kick. Instead teams could add 1 point from the 2-yard line, 2 points from the 5-yard line or 3 points from the 15-yard line. pic.twitter.com/BnmBiGcBGS — XFL (@xfl2020) December 5, 2018

Following this afternoon’s session, Sr. VP of Football Operations Doug Whaley discussed the theory that the #XFL is testing related to the two-minute drill. pic.twitter.com/S8fBgPUV3R — XFL (@xfl2020) December 5, 2018