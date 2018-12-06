Quantcast

 

Various News: Brian Cage & Melissa Santos Are Engaged, Aiden English Teases a Move to WWE 205 Live, XFL Posts New Updates

December 6, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Machine Impact Wrestling Brian Cage Lucha Underground

– Brian Cage has proposed to his longtime girlfriend and Lucha Underground ring announcer Melissa Santos last night. This was the official engagement as Cage explains that he proposed before Santos became pregnant and gave birth to their daughter…

– Aiden English responded to a post on Twitter, teasing a move to 205 Live…

– The XFL website have job postings for Team Presidents for each of the newly named XFL teams as well as Team Directors for Communication and Media Relations. The XFL Twitter also posted the following updates…

