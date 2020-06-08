wrestling / News
Various News: Brian Cage Applies for New Trademarks, Rocky Romero on Why He Joined NJPW, ICW Show Update
– PWInsider reports that Brian Cage has applied to trademark “Brian Cage” and “Swolverine” for merchandise and wrestling-related entertainment.
G & S: Athletic shirts; Bandanas; Hats; Pants; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.
G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.
– Rocky Romero explains why he became a NJPW wrestler.
– More matches ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 2 will be announced later this week.
No Holds Barred Vol 2⛓
SHLAK vs MURDOCH
DICKINSON vs DEPPEN
COLON vs RYAN
NEXT FIGHT COMING THURSDAY!
No Submissions, No DQ,
No Rules, No Holds Barred Vol 2 “DEATHMATCH DRIVE IN” 🚗
Tickets ARE SOLD OUT
Streaming Options Coming Soon @indiewrestling
Art – @Toms_Customs pic.twitter.com/jxQ0xvl78V
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNEWYORK) June 7, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on What WWE Taped For Backlash Yesterday
- More Details On Triple H Addressing NXT Talent Over Black Lives Matter
- FTR Address The Young Bucks Making Jokes About Them Without Their Consent, How Cody Rhodes Insulted Their Work
- Triple H Discusses If Hog Pen Match Was Punishment for Curtain Call, Charlotte Flair’s Future in NXT, His New WWE Role, More