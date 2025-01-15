Brian Cage Says He Has ‘Nothing to Lose’ Against Kenny Omega Tonight, Match Will Open Show

In a video posted to Twitter, Brian Cage spoke about his match with Kenny Omega on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Cage noted that he has nothing to lose and everything to gain by competing against Omega, who hasn’t wrestled in AEW in over a year. He also said the match will open tonight’s Dynamite with limited commercial interruptions.

Cage said: “Tomorrow night, it finally happens. The dream match comes true. That’s right, Kenny. I’ve wanted this match for a long time, for a very long time. Ever since we had dueling Terminator claps. That’s right. When I was the luchador destroyer in Lucha Underground AAA and you were cleaning out the place in New Japan Pro Wrestling. That’s right. The Cleaner. They call you the Cleaner. Well, if you’re the Cleaner, well you call me the delivery man because I deliver each and every time I step foot in that ring. Tomorrow it’ll be no different. Destiny, fate…well, destiny’s dealt you quite the hand. I’m not talking about your diverticulitis, no no no no no no. I’m talking about your first match back, your very first match back in All Elite Wrestling is against me. You see, my dream match might be your nightmare, because I’m going out there with nothing to lose. I’ve got nothing to lose, Kenny and everything to gain. Everything to gain. So tomorrow, the battle of machines. The best bout machine vs. the machine. We’re opening up the show. Limited interruptions. And I’m going out there and I’m showing everyone…everyone…what I say week after week after week. Nobody’s better. Not even you.”