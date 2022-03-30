Brian Cage On His AEW Contract Status, Not Doing WrestleMania Weekend Indy Shows

Brian Cage recently gave an update on his contract status for AEW, why he’s not appearing at any indy shows over WrestleMania weekend and more. Cage spoke with GV Wire for a new interview and you can see a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:

On his AEW contract status: “I’m still under contract with AEW. A lot of people think I’m gone. I’m still there. I’ve been under contract the whole time. As for further details on what’s happening with AEW, I don’t have much exactly. I did say that there is a plan and I’ve been told there is a plan this whole time. Outside of that, whether I had more details or not, I wouldn’t be able to say.”

On working independent shows while being off AEW TV: “Luckily, for me, I fought for inexclusivity so I could do independents. I know a lot of guys in AEW do independents, not all of them. I mainly do it because I love wrestling. I love wrestling more than anything else. A lot of people are like, ‘why would you do Independents?’ I get paid plenty fine from AEW where financially, I don’t have to do any Independent bookings, but I do it because I love it. Even when I was on TV every week, I don’t feel like I was getting to have the Brian Cage matches I would want to have. I wasn’t getting that fix, if you will. It was just a lot of squash matches to build me up. That’s cool, but man. When I get these awesome opportunities for these great matches, I want to take them.”

On not being at WrestleMania weekend events: “‘Oh dang, that’s WrestleMania week,’ but actually, because of the AEW contract, we’re actually not…[Tony Khan] would rather us not doing anything WrestleMania weekend because he wants AEW not to be affiliated…everything happens WrestleMania weekend around WWE. He doesn’t want anyone to look like AEW is beneath WWE. Technically, I had a bunch of stuff I could have done out there, but I can’t do it.”