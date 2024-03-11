Brian Cage’s Outfit on AEW Dynamite Was Inspired By Tekken Character

Brian Cage fought HOOK in an FTW title match on last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and is outfit was inspired by a Tekken character. Cage came out with tights and a cape that resembled King, a popular character in the video game series. King is a Mexican luchador and uses various wrestling moves, including suplexes and piledrivers.

Brian Cage with the King from Tekken look. This is beast. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/xqlAn1NqvP — FAR (@FAR_5222) March 7, 2024