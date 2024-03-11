wrestling / News

Brian Cage’s Outfit on AEW Dynamite Was Inspired By Tekken Character

March 11, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Brian Cage AEW Collision 12-17-23 Image Credit: AEW

Brian Cage fought HOOK in an FTW title match on last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and is outfit was inspired by a Tekken character. Cage came out with tights and a cape that resembled King, a popular character in the video game series. King is a Mexican luchador and uses various wrestling moves, including suplexes and piledrivers.

