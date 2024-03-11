wrestling / News
Brian Cage’s Outfit on AEW Dynamite Was Inspired By Tekken Character
March 11, 2024 | Posted by
Brian Cage fought HOOK in an FTW title match on last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and is outfit was inspired by a Tekken character. Cage came out with tights and a cape that resembled King, a popular character in the video game series. King is a Mexican luchador and uses various wrestling moves, including suplexes and piledrivers.
Brian Cage with the King from Tekken look. This is beast. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/xqlAn1NqvP
— FAR (@FAR_5222) March 7, 2024
This dude BRIAN CAGE came in AS KING!! SIIIIICKKKKKK!!! #TEKKEN8 pic.twitter.com/WOybS8wyGQ
— Suiken (@tksuiken) March 7, 2024