– As noted, Mogul Embassy member Brian Cage will face former AEW World Champion Hangman Page on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Ahead of this week’s matchup, Brian Cage shared a message on Twitter on what’s going to happen to this week.

Brian Cage wrote, “I’m not coming to Cincinnati to lay down. It’s gonna be long night and rude awakening for the hanger. Who better than cage? Nobody, especially not Adam Page.”

Cage and Page have faced each other two times before in singles competition in 2021. Cage won their first contest, and Page won their second, making this match the trilogy tiebreaker.

The reigning ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion and former FTW Champion delivered an attack on Hangman on Dynamite last week. The match goes down on Wednesday, September 13 at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.