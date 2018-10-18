Brian Cage On The Possible Return of Ultimate X Matches

Brian Cage recently spoke with Wrestling Inc, discussing the recent lack of Ultimate X matches and possible return of the gimmick…

On The Possible Return of Ultimate X Matches: “I actually haven’t discussed that with anyone,” Cage said. “That would be a cool, unique match; I do think that all the Ultimate X matches were always great and something unique and different that Impact made up on their own. No one’s asked me about it, I haven’t talked to anybody about it, but I wouldn’t be against the idea of it returning.”

On The Overall Lack of Ultimate X Matches Recently: “No idea, actually. I don’t know if it’s intentional, it just hasn’t organically been able to produce itself back to somewhere or something that makes sense,” Cage said. “But we have some good stuff planned for 2019, so maybe it’ll make a return sooner rather than later.”

On Working All In: “It was great, just the whole weekend of shows and the Starcast and everything was such a good, positive feeling. You have WrestleMania and WrestleCon, which are huge shows and everyone’s there from all around the world and it’s a great thing to be a part of as well, but this had just a different feel. Not to sound corny or cliche, but it just had more magic in the air,” he said. “It was cool because it was just everyone who genuinely, truly appreciate and love wrestling. All the other big shows kind of transcend wrestling fans and bring in a lot of the general population. But this was just the true die-hard thing, just the attitude and the feeling all weekend long from all the wrestlers and everyone backstage and all the fans, it was on a different level. It was definitely one of the coolest things I’ve been a part of wrestling-wise since I’ve started. Definitely a historic night, and I’m looking forward to whatever can come next.”