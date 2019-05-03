Brian Cage Pulled From This Weekend’s Impact TV Tapings

Wrestling Inc reports that Brian Cage has been pulled from this weekend’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings due to the back injury he suffered at Rebellion this past Sunday. He is at home resting and may miss future tapings after this weekend. He was not at the taping on Monday in Toronto either.

Cage said on Monday that he was told by a doctor that there was some bruising, severe inflammation and possibly a minor fracture in his back. There hasn’t been an update on his condition since then. He received the injury after taking a Spanish fly from Johnny Impact from the ramp to the floor. There’s no word on what will happen to the Impact Wrestling championship. Cage may continue to hold the title or Impact could film an angle at the tapings to strip him of it.