Brian Cage Reacts To Reports of Tully Blanchard Being Done With AEW/ROH
July 25, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, Tully Blanchard is believed to be done with AEW and ROH after he was not a part of the Death Before Dishonor event. Prince Nana was revealed as the new manager for Blanchard’s faction, buying the group in storyline. In a post on Twitter, Brian Cage reacted to the news that Blanchard might be done.
Along with a photo of himself wearing a Tully Blanchard Enterprises shirt, he wrote: “Ughhhh, well, here today gone tomorrow….. ”
Ughhhh, well, here today gone tomorrow….. pic.twitter.com/3hSI4B4DrH
— Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) July 25, 2022
