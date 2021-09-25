Brian Cage Reportedly Dealing With Knee Issue, Forced to Withdraw From Battleground Event

– In this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that Brian Cage was forced to withdraw from last week’s Battleground Wrestling Show on Sept. 18 at the 2300 Arena due to injury. Cage was originally supposed to face Buddy Matthews. However, Cage was forced to miss the show after an issue with his knees flaring up following a stem cell treatment.

KC Navarro filled in for Cage, and Matthews won the match. Cage’s last match on AEW programming was a Sept. 1 loss to Powerhouse Hobbs on Dynamite.