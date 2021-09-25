wrestling / News
Brian Cage Reportedly Dealing With Knee Issue, Forced to Withdraw From Battleground Event
September 25, 2021 | Posted by
– In this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that Brian Cage was forced to withdraw from last week’s Battleground Wrestling Show on Sept. 18 at the 2300 Arena due to injury. Cage was originally supposed to face Buddy Matthews. However, Cage was forced to miss the show after an issue with his knees flaring up following a stem cell treatment.
KC Navarro filled in for Cage, and Matthews won the match. Cage’s last match on AEW programming was a Sept. 1 loss to Powerhouse Hobbs on Dynamite.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Recalls Being Told TNT Threatened To Pull AEW Dynamite After Segment Involving Smoking
- More On Attendance For AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, How Much Merchandise Was Sold
- Ric Flair Issues Statement About Latest Dark Side of the Ring Episode About Chris Kanyon
- WWE Removes References to Joe Gacy’s New Gimmick Following Mainstream Coverage