– Fightful Select has an update on the contract status of AEW talent Brian Cage. According to the report, the wrestler and co-holder of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles with The Embassy is currently working without a contract, and he’s also technically a free agent.

According to the report, Cage’s latest contract agreement with AEW/ROH expired at midnight following ROH Supercard of Honor 2023. At the event, Cage and his Embassy stablemates defeated the team of AR Fox, Blake Christian, a nd Metalik to defend their Six-Man Tag Team belts.

Cage’s contract was reportedly set to expire before that, but he is said to have agreed to work through the pay-per-view event that took place on Friday, March 31. In terms of what’s next for Cage, there is a long-term contract on the table for him with AEW, and attempts were made to sign him to a short-term extension to potentially discuss a new longer-term contract.

When speaking after the event, Tony Khan stated to Fightful that he would like Brian Cage to remain in AEW for a long time. It was also noted that both sides have reportedly had “productive conversations,” and talks are still ongoing.

There were also reportedly attempts to extend Cage’s deal due to his time off due to injury, since he was on the shelf when he was initially signed. However, Cage is said to have rejected those plans. Additionally, there are top names in AEW who have pushed him to re-sign there. Also, there are “powerful members” of the WWE roster who also want to see him end up there.