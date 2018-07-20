Brian Cage Reveals What WWE Had Planned For Him Before He Was Released

In an interview with The Miami Herald, Brian Cage reveals what WWE’s plans were for him in developmental before he was eventually released from the company. Here are highlights:

On what Dusty Rhodes told him: “I am out there having awesome matches with Justin Gabriel, Tyson Kidd, Trent Barreta, and Dusty Rhodes pulls me to the office and goes, ‘Let me tell you something baby. You are a phenomenal worker. You got to have something else. You can’t be that. Hey Matt, what’s that guy called the Honey Badger The Wolverine yeah. But you can’t be the Wolverine because that’s a trademark, so give me something else.'”

On trying to work with the idea: “I went back, and I was looking through my trading cards and comics, and I said, ‘I’ll be like the Dark Claw which is Batman and Wolverine,'” Cage explained. “I made my attire off that, and they were going to bring me up, and then Hurricane came up and Dusty said, ‘OK, we are thinking of feuding or teaming you with Hurricane.’ So I started doing a bunch of heel promos but I got released.”

On what he’ll do when he wins the X division title: “He will lose the title, and I’ll change it to the Weapon X Division title. It’s a play on Wolverine, and I’ll remain supreme, until I move over to another title.”