Various News: Brian Cage Tweets Bloody Pics of Ricky Starks’ Back, Classic AJ Styles & Samoa Joe ROH Match, Bayley & Naomi in WWE 2K Battlegrounds
July 31, 2020 | Posted by
– Brian Cage tweeted these bloody photos of Ricky Starks’ back after the thumbtacks he took on AEW Dynamite.
My mans back last night@starkmanjones pic.twitter.com/A6ESibLuy6
— Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) July 30, 2020
– AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe vs. Chris Sabin vs. Jay Briscoe: Four Corner Survival Match from ROH Beating the Odds 2003.
– WWE 2K Battlegrounds tweeted hyping Bayley & Naomi in WWE 2K Battlegrounds.
“Will the Role Model Feel The Glow? 🤩 @itsBayleyWWE AND @NaomiWWE are coming to #WWE2KBattlegrounds!”
Will the Role Model Feel The Glow? 🤩 @itsBayleyWWE AND @NaomiWWE are coming to #WWE2KBattlegrounds! pic.twitter.com/Q1vU2DLodX
— WWE 2K Battlegrounds (@2KBattlegrounds) July 31, 2020
