Brian Cage Says a ‘Plan Is Underway’ for His AEW TV Return

– As previously reported, AEW star Brian Cage had the one-year renewal option on his contract picked up, which will keep him under the AEW banner through next year. However, he has not appeared on AEW programming since October 2021. While chatting with the Going Broadway podcast (via Fightful) this week, Cage indicated that there’s a “plan” in place for his eventual return to AEW TV.

Brian Cage said during the show on plans for his AEW return, “There is a plan. I guess that’s about as much as I can throw around out there. We’ll wait and see.” He added that he pitched some different ideas for the storyline, stating:

“I’ve pitched different ideas. There were ideas that changed up towards the end. I came up with a couple of ideas. There are different creative ideas, some are more detailed than others. It’s all supposed to formulate into this plan that is underway.”

Cage’s last AEW TV appearance was an October 8 loss to Ricky Starks on Rampage.