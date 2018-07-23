Brian Cage Says Bobby Lashley Should Get His Shot at Brock Lesnar

– Brian Cage spoke with The Sports Daily for a new interview discussing working with Bobby Lashley in Impact and more. Highlights are below:

On beating Lashley in Lashley’s last match for Impact: “That was a huge honor, I thought that was awesome of him to do that. The matches, I really enjoyed. I wish we would’ve had a slower build-up to them, for the pay-per-view, I think it would have been so much more. But I understand with the time constraints of what we have to do, we have to do what we have to do. It was a great feud, he’s a great athlete. They gave him a big push over Reigns, which was awesome, I congratulated him on that. But everyone wants to see Lesnar and Lashley. I don’t think we need Lesnar and Roman Reigns for the 16th time.”

On Brock Lesnar: “He has that super X-Factor, when it comes to pay-per-view buys, I think he’s only second to Conor McGregor. Even (Ronda) Rousey ain’t drawing the numbers Lesnar is. I think he adds legitimacy both to WWE performers also to any pro wrestlers and MMA. I like his work, as far as in the ring. He’s got a system that’s actually pretty cut and dry, but I still love his matches, I’d still love to work him. It would be nice to see him more but if he doesn’t have to, if he’s getting paid what he’s getting paid, I mean, I wouldn’t either.”