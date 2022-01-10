Brian Cage Seemingly Alludes To His AEW Absence On Instagram

In a post on Instagram, Brian Cage seemed to allude to his absence from AEW programming. Cage hasn’t appeared on any AEW show since October 8, 2021, when he lost a street fight to Ricky Starks. His name has occasionally trended on Twitter during episodes of Dynamite with fans asking where he is.

He wrote: “I’m looking for the answer. #whobetta #needthemachine #swolverine #mrgmsi #whereyoubeen”