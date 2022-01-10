wrestling / News
Brian Cage Seemingly Alludes To His AEW Absence On Instagram
January 10, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Brian Cage seemed to allude to his absence from AEW programming. Cage hasn’t appeared on any AEW show since October 8, 2021, when he lost a street fight to Ricky Starks. His name has occasionally trended on Twitter during episodes of Dynamite with fans asking where he is.
He wrote: “I’m looking for the answer. #whobetta #needthemachine #swolverine #mrgmsi #whereyoubeen”
More Trending Stories
- Bron Breakker On Working With Tommaso Ciampa In WWE NXT, How He Approaches Pressure Of Being Rick Steiner’s Son
- Backstage Notes on Knockouts Ultimate X Match at Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill
- Impact News: Note on ROH Invaders’ Contract Statuses, Reaction to Mickie James’ Royal Rumble Announcement
- Paige Reacts To Trending On Twitter After Royal Rumble Announcement, Comments On Release Of Brian James