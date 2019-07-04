Brian Cage On If Tessa Blanchard Could Get A Shot At The Impact World Title, If Michael Elgin Has Rightfully Earned His Title Shot at Slammiversary

– Impact Wrestling held its Press Pass podcast earlier today featuring Impact World champion Brian Cage ahead of Sunday’s Slammiversary XVII pay-per-view event and 411 took part in the call. Cage is set to defend his title on Sunday, July 7 against Michael Elgin. The event will be held at Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas.

During the podcast, 411 asked Brian Cage if he sees Michael Elgin as a deserving contender for their match this weekend. Cage said: “Oh, absolutely. I think he deserves a shot. Not only is he a phenomenal athlete, phenomenal competitor, I’m glad he’s part of the Impact roster because it brings that much more talent and prestige to the roster. He got my attention right after I won the title. On top of that, I mean, they put him in a No. 1 contender’s match that he did win. Um, so I mean, how can I argue? I would’ve loved to have given Johnny Impact a rematch. Even if he loses to Rich Swann, I will gladly give him a rematch to show him that I’m not gonna duck him like he was ducking me. But first and foremost, we’ve got Elgin on the roster, and he’s next in line. And I’m absolutely certain he bit off way more than he can chew. I’m not gonna be injured this time. I’m not gonna be post-match. It’s gonna be him and I, one-on-one, and he’s gonna see that The Machine is unbreakable. I’m going to reign as champion still.”

Regarding what a win over Michael Elgin does for his career, he added: “A win over Michael Elgin continues my career soaring. As of right now, I feel like I’m at the top of my game. I couldn’t really ask for much more. So, I mean, this is going to keep the ball rolling for me at the moment I’m going. It will be a huge win, and we actually teamed many moons ago on the independents. So, it actually proves that I was the captain of that ship, and I’m moving on my own.”

– Brian Cage calls his match and title defense at Slammiversary a long-time coming. He said his title reign has not been the championship reign he wanted so far due to his back injury and some time off, but it’s the one he has. He’s now looking for retribution at Slammiversary. He’s looking to defend his title and remain champion on Sunday.

– Cage says Michael Elgin has done enough to earn his shot. He would’ve loved to give Johnny Impact a rematch. He’s certain Elgin bit off more than he can chew for their match.

– Cage notes how he used to team with Michael Elgin on the independent scene. So if he wins on Sunday, he gets to prove that he was always the “captain of that ship.”

– Cage talks about the Kenny Omega Terminator gear comparison photo between the two that he posted on social media. He’s asked about how Moose claimed that Cage’s focus wasn’t on his title match on Sunday. Cage states, “Moose is just upset because nobody was talking about him. That’s all it really comes down to. Like I said in the response to his tweet, ‘Hey. Don’t worry. Everybody knows that Elgin has my full attention. This is a random Monday-Tuesday-whatever-of-the-week when like my attention was elsewhere. I’ve actually had that picture stored in my phone to post for several months. I just kept on forgetting about it.” He added that Moose just wanted to grab some attention because no one is interested in his match this weekend.

– Cage notes that people want to see a big hoss fight this weekend for the match with Elgin.

– Cage says Impact puts out a quality product, and they are looking to knock it out of the park this weekend with Slammiversary.

– Cage is asked about what he expects from Michael Elgin on Sunday. Cage says he’s not naive to Elgin’s ability and how strong he is and how much of a threat Elgin is. Cage expects Elgin to give everything he has in their match, but he still expects to come out on top. Cage says he will dig down deep in order to come out on top.

– Cage is asked about the hardest thing about making the transition to the world of pro wrestling. He talks about going to Deep South Wrestling when it was still a WWE developmental territory and being totally taken aback and humbled about the experience. Cage was worried he wasn’t as ready as he thought he was.

– Next question is about what other matches Cage is looking forward to at Slammiversary. Cage says he’s very interested in seeing Sami Callihan and Tessa Blanchard due to his past connections with both of them. Killer Kross vs. Eddie Edwards has also piqued his interest. Cage also praises the rest of the card and the tag team title match (The Rascals vs. LAX).

– Cage notes that while Mike Elgin is big, he still has a size advantage over him.

– Cage says he’s not looking for retribution against Elgin other than beating him. He doesn’t need to send him to the hospital. He’s fine with just winning and maybe letting Elgin know he should never have left NJPW in the first place.

– A YouTube question asks Cage about his favorite cheat food. Cage says anything sweet or baked goods are his favorites. Cage likes warm, soft just baked cookies. The only crunchy cookies he likes are Oreos. He says he hasn’t had one Oreo without eating the entire package in one sitting.

– Cage says he would love an opportunity to have a match with Ken Shamrock. He says he discussed the idea with Shamrock while they were at a signing appearance together. He isn’t sure if it would happen in Impact or elsewhere, but he would like it to happen at some point.

– Cage is asked about Tessa Blanchard possibly challenging him for the Impact World Championship at some point in the future. Cage thinks Blanchard is breaking the mold for a lot of women, and if someone could be in the lineup from women to fight for the Impact title, it would be her. Cage says, “I guess we’ll see what happens.”

– For the Four-way Monster’s Ball match for the Impact Knockouts Championship, Brian Cage picks Rosemary as the winner from a fan point-of-view.

– Next question is on how the lucha libre style has helped him and influenced him for his career. Cage notes how the more well-versed you are in any style helps you in your overall career. Cage compares it to MMA in how it started with being a specialist in one style, but now you want to be good at every style rolled into one. Cage says it’s been fun to incorporate lucha libre elements into his style and show things that big men in wrestling don’t normally do. Cage notes how Konnan helped him out tremendously. He also talks about picking up a lot from Norman Smiley when he was in developmental and Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio) when they feuded in AAA.

– Brian Cage provides his final thoughts. Cage says the event is an awesome opportunity for Impact to grow now that they are hitting towns and going on the road. He thinks it will be the best show of the year. He expects to have the match of the night and walk out as champion.

– Also for a final match prediction for Slammiversary, Cage picks Tessa Blanchard to beat Sami Callihan on Sunday. However, he says that Blanchard is going to get the biggest loogie in the face ever before that. Cage thinks Callihan will be his own worst enemy in that match-up.