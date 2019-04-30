wrestling / News
Brian Cage Reveals When He Knew He Was Injured at Impact Rebellion
– After being hospitalized swiftly after winning the Impact World Championship in a match with Johnny Impact at Impact Rebellion two nights ago, Brian Cage has sent out an update through instagram today. In an emotional message, he talks about what becoming world champion meant to him, the immediate pain of the injury and the struggle of finishing the match. You can see his full statement embedded below.
View this post on Instagram
This is the picture I wanted to post, not me in a hospital bed. Slammiversary last year(in this very same building)I posted a very true/ heartfelt post. 1 feeling accomplished to have won a major title in a major company. And after 5 months of building anticipation, and everything going into it, I knew this was going to be my night. April 28th, 2019 was going to be the first time I have ever been a legit world champion. To finally be the guy a company wants to invest in and see heading the front line. I've been ready, willing and able for quite a while now, and have been asked so many times why nobody has ever pulled the trigger? IDK, but @impactwrestling finally was. Better late than never, and I couldn't wait for last Sunday. I couldn't wait to tear the roof off with @johnhennigan and steal the show. I knew we had something special heading into it and both couldn't wait to show the world. Getting to stand tall after with that first time feeling, jumping into the crowd, overjoyed with emotion and knowing I deserve this and finally its happen. Getting to go backstage to rejoice with my peers and share that moment of happy tears with my fiance @melissasantosofficial and know this is my time. Doesn't matter what people think about our business, that moment is very real. At least it is to me and has been since I was 10 years old, but that's not how it happened. After a hot start, John would end up giving me a Spanish fly off the stage and onto the floor. Instantly my back lit up and my right leg went numb. I was terrified. And as feeling came back I hoped the pain would subside. After pushing through and trying to force it, I knew it wasn't going away. The amount of pain I was in was unbearable. And the feeling of not having strength or ability to move was disheartening, terrifying and emotionally devastating. I lied there looking up off the mat, telling myself "this is it Brian, this is suppose to.be your night. Everything you've worked for" I pushed through the pain to do what I could and make it happen. It's not what or how I wanted and I knew my momentous occasion would be a let down. I wanted tears of joy, not tears of pain and what now.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on The Good Brothers Moving to Raw, Plans to Leave WWE Said to be Unchanged
- Backstage Update on The Revival Not Accepting New WWE Contract Offers
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Trying to Convince Hulk Hogan to Go to North Korea in 1995
- Lucha Underground Talent File Legal Action For Releases After Company Issues Cease & Desists to ROH and NWA