Brian Cage Reveals When He Knew He Was Injured at Impact Rebellion

This is the picture I wanted to post, not me in a hospital bed. Slammiversary last year(in this very same building)I posted a very true/ heartfelt post. 1 feeling accomplished to have won a major title in a major company. And after 5 months of building anticipation, and everything going into it, I knew this was going to be my night. April 28th, 2019 was going to be the first time I have ever been a legit world champion. To finally be the guy a company wants to invest in and see heading the front line. I've been ready, willing and able for quite a while now, and have been asked so many times why nobody has ever pulled the trigger? IDK, but @impactwrestling finally was. Better late than never, and I couldn't wait for last Sunday. I couldn't wait to tear the roof off with @johnhennigan and steal the show. I knew we had something special heading into it and both couldn't wait to show the world. Getting to stand tall after with that first time feeling, jumping into the crowd, overjoyed with emotion and knowing I deserve this and finally its happen. Getting to go backstage to rejoice with my peers and share that moment of happy tears with my fiance @melissasantosofficial and know this is my time. Doesn't matter what people think about our business, that moment is very real. At least it is to me and has been since I was 10 years old, but that's not how it happened. After a hot start, John would end up giving me a Spanish fly off the stage and onto the floor. Instantly my back lit up and my right leg went numb. I was terrified. And as feeling came back I hoped the pain would subside. After pushing through and trying to force it, I knew it wasn't going away. The amount of pain I was in was unbearable. And the feeling of not having strength or ability to move was disheartening, terrifying and emotionally devastating. I lied there looking up off the mat, telling myself "this is it Brian, this is suppose to.be your night. Everything you've worked for" I pushed through the pain to do what I could and make it happen. It's not what or how I wanted and I knew my momentous occasion would be a let down. I wanted tears of joy, not tears of pain and what now.