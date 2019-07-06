Impact Wrestling News: Brian Cage Still Working Slammiversary Tomorrow, Impact Presenting Twitch Event With Reality of Wrestling Tonight, New Tessa Blanchard Feature

– PWInsider reports that even though Impact Wrestling ran an event in which Brian Cage was sent to the hospital following an attack from Michael Elgin at Bash at the Brewery, Cage will be fine to work tomorrow’s Slammiversary event, It was just an angle to get some heat before the show.

– Impact is running another live Twitch.TV event tonight called Deep Impact, in conjunction with Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling at the Booker T World Gym Arena in Texas City, Texas. No matches have been announced but it will feature Brian Cage, Rich Swann, Tessa Blanchard, Jordynne Grace and more.

– Impact has released a new video that focuses on Tessa Blanchard: