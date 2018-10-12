Brian Cage Talks Praise From Tommy Dreamer & Wanting to Face AJ Styles

Brian Cage recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and shared praise he received from Tommy Dreamer and AJ Styles being his dream match…

On on what Tommy Dreamer said to him after the All In “Over Budget Battle Royal”: “I felt like I really got to showcase myself at All In,” said the 34-year-old Cage. “Tommy Dreamer came up to me afterward and said I MVP’d that match. There was magic in the air with all those true diehard fans. It was such an abundance of fun and appreciation that I’ve never seen before at a wrestling event.”

On his Bound For Glory six-man tag match: “Depending on who you’re in there with makes or breaks it, and OVE has a nice formula for amazing six-man tags,” said Cage. “I have no doubt that the six of us are going to tear the house down. We can steal the show, it’s ours to take.

On representing Impact as the X-Division Champion and who his dream opponent would be: “I’ve always been a fan of the X Division and I always wanted to be a part of it,” said Cage. “I know I’m bigger than most of the guys, but it’s a style and not a weight class, and I love to perform that style. To me, the X Division has been the core of Impact, and my all-time dream match is AJ Styles, and he was one of the pioneers of the X Division. I can’t wait to defend the title against Pentagon, Fenix, Rich Swann, and some former champions, too.”