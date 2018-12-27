Brian Cage Talks His X-Division Title Run & January’s Homecoming PPV

Brian Cage recently spoke with Steel Chair Magazine about his time as X-Division Champion, January’s Homecoming PPV, and more…

ON INTERGENDER WRESTLING: I’ve never been afraid of doing some intergender matches, I do have some experience on it, but the few matches that I took part in were a combination of many factors working together to have them take place. The promotion, the city, the person you’re working with, the reasons [for] the match. There’s a lot of factors that are kind of going through it to make it happen. I don’t think intergender wrestling is taboo, and glad girls have gotten the opportunity. I feel I shouldn’t be in very many intergender matches though, unless there is something there to make sense of it. And it’s not a matter of females and males. If Rich Swann can’t pick me up or knock me off my feet, and is a hundred pounds lighter, than how can a girl 25 or more pounds lighter? Let’s take out gender altogether, a 125-pound athlete wouldn’t look legit in facing a 280-pound athlete. I don’t see Nia Jax facing Brock Lesnar. Demetrius Johnson may be a pound for pound best in MMA, but he’d get eaten by Brock. I don’t have any problem doing mixed tag matches or intergender matches, as far as the believability is there.

ON HIS X-DIVISION TITLE RUN: I actually would have wanted the right to defend it more than I did. The fact is Sami Callihan and oVe kind of overtook a couple of things I wanted to get done. But it is what it is, I can’t change that now. I have had an awesome time throughout the year, being the X-Division Champion. I could have remained it but I never got an opportunity at “the big one”. There’s no better way to end what has been the best year that I’ve ever got in wrestling by starting off the new year as the Impact World Champion. Part of the reason why I decided to cash in and go for the world title was for that very reason.

ON MAIN EVENTING HOMECOMING: Johnny and I are very good friends, but I don’t see any issue in taking the World title from a friend. You have to put your personal feelings aside when you’re in a business where everyone wants to be the Champion and everyone wants to be on the top of it. If beating him ruins our friendship, so be it. But I don’t see him doing that, I don’t see him being deceptive on our friendship. But it is what it is, I don’t think it matters. Quite frankly, on a personal side note, I think it’s going to make the match more entertaining and more exciting, to beat Johnny Impact. He is a hell of an athlete, I know what he’s about, I know what he can add to the mix. So I’m sure you’re not going to be disappointed because it will be an awesome match. Everyone wants to be the World Champion once, to be the guy. I want to win it, hold it and defend it. I want to be a memorable Champion, be remembered, and see my name go down in the history books. Now, to go there, I want to make the match of the night against Johnny Impact. Obviously, my plan is to walk out with the gold around my waist and be the same reigning, undefeated, competitive World Champion as I was as X-Division Champion, and then hold on to it for as long as I can, to definitely put my name on top of the list of all-time Greats as Impact World Champion.