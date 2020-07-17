Brian Cage Says He Is Considering Firing Taz As His Manager

After Brian Cage lost to Jon Moxley on this past Wednesday’s AEW Fight for the Fallen thanks to his manager, Taz, throwing in the towel for him, Taz took to Twitter to note that he would do the same thing again if he was in the same situation.

“some of you DO understand why I did what I did during the #AEW World Title match between @JonMoxley v @MrGMSI_BCage…but for those who are mad about it, understand this I would do the exact same thing in that same situation again. #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen”

Today, Cage teased that he is thinking of “relieving” Taz from his duties, and added that he was never going to tap.

“It’s been a rough couple of days, and @OfficialTAZ and I have gone back and forth. I’ve considered relieving him of his duties, and wanted to immediately after the match. I’ll wait and see how I feel after the weekend.”

“Regardless, I never tapped. I wasn’t gonna tap. I only need one arm to drop mox on his head. I technically may no longer be undefeated, but I’m still unbeaten. And more importantly, the answer to the question “who betta than cage?”, is still NOBODY!”

Regardless, I never tapped. I wasn't gonna tap. I only need one arm to drop mox on his head. I technically may no longer be undefeated, but I'm still unbeaten. And more importantly, the answer to the question "who betta than cage?", is still NOBODY! — Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) July 17, 2020