wrestling / News
Brian Cage & Taz Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Brian Cage and Taz will be showing up for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Monday afternoon that the two will make an appearance on this Wednesday’s show after Cage unsuccessfully challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. Taz threw in the towel from Cage’s corner to end the match, which led to Cage saying over the weekend that he was considering firing Taz as his manager.
Also set for the show as previously-announced are:
* TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. TBA
* Falls Count Anywhere Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher and The Blade
* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy
* Hangman Page vs. Five (w/Brodie Lee)
* Ivelisse vs. Diamante
* MJF (w/Wardlow) vs. TBA
This Wednesday on Dynamite – @MrGMSI_BCage & @OfficialTAZ will appear!
Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. pic.twitter.com/YvfCoqeMIB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 20, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Dasha Gonzalez Talks About Her Awkward Experience Meeting The Rock
- Kayla Braxton Explains Testing Positive For COVID-19 Twice, Talks About Dealing With Cyberbullies
- Charlotte Flair on How Andrade Proposed to Her, on Possibly Having Children and Becoming a Mom
- Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson On the Terms of Their Impact Deal, If They Can Work With NJPW