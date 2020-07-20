Brian Cage & Taz Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Brian Cage and Taz will be showing up for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Monday afternoon that the two will make an appearance on this Wednesday’s show after Cage unsuccessfully challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. Taz threw in the towel from Cage’s corner to end the match, which led to Cage saying over the weekend that he was considering firing Taz as his manager.

Also set for the show as previously-announced are:

* TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. TBA

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher and The Blade

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy

* Hangman Page vs. Five (w/Brodie Lee)

* Ivelisse vs. Diamante

* MJF (w/Wardlow) vs. TBA