Brian Cage Teaming With Callis Family On AEW Dynamite

The Callis Family will have Brian Cage on their side for their big street fight on next week’s AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s episode of Rampage, Callis revealed that due to Sammy Guevara being out due to injury, he made a deal with Prince Nana for Cage’s services. Cage will team with Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs & Kyle Fletcher against Kenny Omega, Paul Wight, Kota Ibushi, & Chris Jericho.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live Wednesday night on TBS, is:

* Like A Dragon Gaiden Street Fight: Kenny Omega, Paul Wight, Kota Ibushi & Chris Jericho vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher & Brian Cage

* Orange Cassidy & HOOK vs. Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta