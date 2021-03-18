AEW News: Brian Cage Teases Split From Team Taz, Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley Taunt Good Brothers on Dynamite

– It looks as if Brian Cage could be splitting away from Team Taz if this week’s AEW Dynamite is any indication. Tonight’s show saw Team Taz come out to interrupt Darby Allin and Sting, only to have Brian Cage cut off his teammates and give Sting a show of respect. Cage told Sting that “with or without your bat — you are still the icon.”

The rest of Team Taz took exception to Cage’s comments, but Cage just walked past them to the back. You can see a clip from the segment below:

– AEW posted Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley’s promo from before their match on this week’s Dynamite, which saw the two defeat the Good Brothers. You can see the promo below, in which Moxley takes shots at Talk’n Shop-A-Mania and more: