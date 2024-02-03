– During a recent edition of Wilde On, AEW star Brian Cage spoke to Taylor Wilde on toning down his high-flying spots in the ring in AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Brian Cage on toning down his style in AEW: “Also, a lot of people thought that I was this crazy high flyer. I’ve always been athletic and stuff, but I actually did more flips and tricks so to speak as I got bigger more so than I was smaller. I kinda just started trying it. I remember I did some stuff in FCW when I got signed when I was smaller, but just on the crash pad messing around, but I never really incorporated it in any of it or much of it. It really wasn’t until 2013 or 2014 until I started doing stuff.”

On why he started slowing down in the ring: “There was one six man match where I was like, ‘I’m gonna moonsault to the outside’ and everyone’s like, ‘What?’ It got such a huge reaction that I just kinda kept doing stuff and it would be so over because it’s my size doing it. Then I started doing it like all the time, way too often just to stand out and get more over. Now I do it very rarely. I think I’ve done a total of like three dives in my AEW career. I know everybody knows I can do it but since I don’t ever do it, when I do something, it’s like it’s the first time so it gets more of a reaction.”