Brian Cage Gives Update On Recovery From Knee Surgeries

Brian Cage has been out of action since undergoing knee surgery in April, and he recently gave an update on his recovery. The AEW star has had two surgeries in the past few months, most recently on his other knee in early June. He appeared on Wombreezy and The Magic Of Wrestling and during the discussion he talked about his injuries and when he hopes to be back. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On his original plan for surgery: “My right knee has been bothering me forever. I mean, we’re probably talking 18 months. I’ve been post posting it because any athlete, not just wrestlers, never want to take time off obviously. I just kept pushing through and through. I would jump wrong or land weird or take a step weird or slip and catch myself and my knee would just blow up. It would be limited, just try to push through it and my workouts were sucking. From working out and traveling and wrestling, then I’m home and trying to be dad life and day-to-day stuff would be terrible. So, the goal was, alright, I’m gonna get through All In and then this week is when I was technically looking at getting this knee set for surgery to take care of that.”

On how the left knee tear changed his plans: “Unfortunately, I tore this knee at the end of March and I had to wait a couple of weeks to get surgery on it. While I was already out and it sucked, I was like, I really wanted the right knee down anyways. This knee was coming along really well, the left one. I knew I could come back pretty quick but I was like, I don’t want to come back and then still have the right knee be an issue and then try to find time for that. If I’m just out for several months and now I’ve got to try and find time to go get the right knee fixed. I go, you know what, it’s going to suck, but let’s just do it now. I went and had the right one done, which has not been fun at all. The left one’s kind of gone a little backwards in some regards because it went from doing about 20% to you know, 80% or so of the work when it wasn’t ready for it. So, it’s been a bit of a struggle but we’re getting through.”

On when he might be coming back: “I am not giving anyone any dates or times. I know when I want to be back, I know when I think I’ll be back, but I don’t want anybody to have any sort of expectations or more so any sort of anticipation for that day. I want it to be a complete surprise.”