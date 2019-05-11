Brian Cage Vacates Both WrestleCircus Titles

Brian Cage announced on social media that he is vacating the WrestleCircus Ringmaster Title (the group’s main championship) and the WrestleCircus Sideshow Title due to being unable to defend them consistently with so many other commitments. He said he will return one day to regain them.

He also said he is getting treatments for his bad back and Melissa Santos recently had ACL surgery.

As a result of Cage abruptly vacating the titles, WC announced that there will be two qualifying matches for the Ringmaster Title on the 5/12/19 show in Austin, Texas. Sammy Guevara will face Joey Janela and Scorpio Sky will take on Dezmond Xavier. The winners will then have a match to decide the title on a future show.

Cage won the Ringmaster Title from Shane Strickland in October 2017. He defeated Tessa Blanchard for the Sideshow Title in their epic match on 2/17/18.

You can see tomorrow night’s WC return show from Austin free and live on Twitch at 8 pm EST: http://Twitch.tv/WrestleCircus

Credit: Wrestling With Demons