Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal Set for This Week’s Dynamite
– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced a new matchup today for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Brian Cage of Team Taz will face Matt Sydal. You can see the match announcement below.
Here’s the updated lineup for AEW Dynamite airing Wednesday, November 11 on TNT:
* Bunkhouse Match: The Butcher & The Blade vs. The Natural Nightmares
* Shawn Spears vs. Scorpio Sky
* Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet
* Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Fenix
* MJF’s Inner Circle induction ceremony
* Cody to speak
* Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal
Tomorrow on Dynamite, It's Matt Sydal (@findevan) vs. 'The Machine' Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) in singles competition!
Watch #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/qb9hrIA4Xt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 10, 2020
