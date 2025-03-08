Brian Cage vs. Rich Swann Set For FSW’s Chris Bey Benefit Show

Future Stars Of Wrestling has announced Brian Cage vs. Rich Swann for their Chris Bey benefit show. FSW announced on Friday that the two stars will do battle at the event, which takes place on March 23rd in Las Vegas with proceeds to benefit Bey as he recoveres from the severe neck injury he suffered at a TNA taping in October.

You can get tickets for the show here. Also set for the event are Karrion Kross, Swerve Strickland, Johnny TV, Danny Limelight, Sam Adonis, Brittnie Brooks, Brooke Havok, Rhyno, Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Alex Zayne, Kenny King, Ice Williams, Brittnie Brooks, Rick Knox, Justin Borden, and Melissa Santos.