Brian Cage vs. Sami Callihan Rematch To Take Place At Turning Point

– Brian Cage will get his Impact World Championship rematch against Sami Callihan at Turning Point next month. Impact Wrestling has announced that Cage will get his chance to win back the title he lost on this week’s Impact at the PPV, which takes place on November 9th in Hazelton, Pennsylvania. The show is set to air on Impact Plus.

Cage lost the championship in a cage match against Callihan on last night’s episode of Impact, which was its official debut on AXS TV.