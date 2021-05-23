wrestling / News
Brian Cage vs. Sonny Kiss, More Announced for This Week’s AEW Dark
– AEW has announced the first four matchups for this Tuesday’s edition of AEW Dark. The show debuts on Tuesday, May 25 on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. New matchups include Brian Cage vs. Sonny Kiss and more. You can view that current lineup below:
* Brian Cage w/ Hook vs. Sonny Kiss w/ Joey Janela
* The Gunn Club vs. Kal Herro & Liam Gray
* Nick Comoroto w/ The Factory vs. Duke Davis
* The Dark Order’s 10 vs. Dillon McQueen
#AEWDark pic.twitter.com/AkxK3b2nL3
— ♥ Sonny Kiss ♥ (@SonnyKissXO) May 23, 2021
With King Zaddy (@CodyRhodes) by my side. There is nothing McQueen can’t do. See @AEWDark this Tuesday as I take on my coach @Pres10Vance and show what the nightmare factory’s crown jewel is capable of. @AEW #aew pic.twitter.com/2hcaj8LESU
— Gaytriarch (@DillonMcQueen) May 23, 2021
Tuesday Night. @AEWDark @AEW. Get ready @RealBillyGunn & @coltengunn. #FannyPackParty #FannyPackKid #LiamGray @ovwrestling pic.twitter.com/7VtRpB1Ujo
— The Fanny Pack Kid- Kal Herro (@TheKalHerro) May 23, 2021
Tuesday #AEWDark @Mr_Freakbeast w/@aaronsolow’ @AnthonyOgogo & @realmmarshall1 🆚 @DukeDavisTME pic.twitter.com/nMakpVz0nM
— Agosto Elite (@AgostoAllElite) May 23, 2021
