Brian Cage vs. Sonny Kiss, More Announced for This Week’s AEW Dark

– AEW has announced the first four matchups for this Tuesday’s edition of AEW Dark. The show debuts on Tuesday, May 25 on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. New matchups include Brian Cage vs. Sonny Kiss and more. You can view that current lineup below:

* Brian Cage w/ Hook vs. Sonny Kiss w/ Joey Janela

* The Gunn Club vs. Kal Herro & Liam Gray

* Nick Comoroto w/ The Factory vs. Duke Davis

* The Dark Order’s 10 vs. Dillon McQueen