Brian Cage Reveals He’s Working With A Torn Muscle

Brian Cage may really be more machine than man, as he recently revealed he is currently working through a torn muscle injury. In a post on Instagram, Cage said that he has a torn lat (with photo evidence) but worked Dynamite anyway. He also plans to work Collision as scheduled.

He wrote: “Got my shit in, did my version of OC in the pocket, or the “Al Bundy Suplex” and did it all with a torn lat. Who’s a machine?????? This guy.”