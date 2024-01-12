wrestling / News
Brian Cage Reveals He’s Working With A Torn Muscle
January 12, 2024 | Posted by
Brian Cage may really be more machine than man, as he recently revealed he is currently working through a torn muscle injury. In a post on Instagram, Cage said that he has a torn lat (with photo evidence) but worked Dynamite anyway. He also plans to work Collision as scheduled.
He wrote: “Got my shit in, did my version of OC in the pocket, or the “Al Bundy Suplex” and did it all with a torn lat. Who’s a machine?????? This guy.”
More Trending Stories
- Savio Vega Recalls the Infamous Blackout During Match With Steve Austin
- Matt Riddle Recalls His Backstage Incident With Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2020
- The Rock Promises To Do Things Never Before Done in WWE
- Kevin Sullivan Thinks WWE Needs to be Cautious About a Hulk Hogan 40th Anniversary Celebration