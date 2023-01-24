Brian Cage’s AEW Contract Reportedly Expiring Soon

Brian Cage’s AEW contract is set to come to an end soon, according to a new report. According to Fightful Select, Cage’s current deal with the company will expire in a matter of weeks unless they come to terms on a new deal in the interim.

Cage signed with AEW in 2020, and his original deal was set to expire last year before AEW picked up the option. Cage was said to have been surprised by that, as he didn’t believe he would be kept on board after being off TV for so long. Fightful notes that there have been “feelers” to gauge WWE’s interest in Cage, but there’s no word on whether there is actual interest on either side. Cage has received high marks for his work in AEW since he returned to TV last year.