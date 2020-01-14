Brian Cage’s Impact Deal Reportedly Up, Cage Considering Several Offers

– Brian Cage may not have signed with AEW yet, but he’s reportedly not under contract to Impact anymore either. PWInsider reports that Cage’s Impact Wrestling deal is up and that he is currently considering offers from several promotions.

It was reported last night that Cage had signed a multi-year deal with AEW, but his wife Melissa Santos denied the report. Cage’s angle on the show where he was taken out of his match with Rob Van Dam at Hard to Kill was due to a torn bicep.