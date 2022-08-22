Brian Gewirtz Talks Dark Side Of The Ring And New Show With VICE TV

With the conclusion of Dark Side of the Ring, VICE TV is working on a new concept for a wrestling-related series entitled Tales from the Territories. Brian Gewirtz spoke with Wrestling Inc regarding the now-finished documentary series about the unsavory past of the wrestling industry and the plans for the new show.

“We’re teaming with VICE TV and the creators of Dark Side of the Ring. We love Dark Side, but we feel like there has enough Dark Side shows in existence, not just from that perspective from the actual show, Dark Side, but in general there has been a lot of darkness as it relates to wrestling,” he said.

“Like why not, let’s take the formula, tweak it and show the crazy, wild, and unbelievable tales, you know, that occurred in territories for decades. I’m a big fan of the series,” Gewirtz continued. “Some of the episodes are hard to watch because of the subject matter … It’s really well done, it does definitely shine, you know, a certain, well I guess, not a light on the dark side, but it goes there and it tells those stories … As a fan of wrestling and just of documentaries in general, I was a fan of that show. As a producer, it’s not a show I wanted to make.”